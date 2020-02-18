Case Study: My Experience With

Everything You must Know about Demand Response Program

If you are looking for a mean to reduce your electricity bills, and that you are a customer of business electricity that is regularly consuming high volume of electricity, then it will be wise to take advantage of demand response program. There are a lot of electricity suppliers that are offering these programs to offer incentives to bigger customers in an effort to cut back on usage of electricity especially during peak electricity demand.

In fact, one of the typical demand response program known is the CPP or Critical Peak Pricing. Now, under this program, business customers are offered with cheaper electricity rates for majority of the year in response to high electricity rates throughout few critical peak periods. In these critical peak periods, these are normally hot summer afternoons when numerous clients are using and operating their ACs and are oftentimes declared one day ahead in response to forecast the high temperature for following day. In the event that businesses can reduce their electric consumption for several hours of the critical peak periods, then taking advantage of this critical peak pricing program could be the perfect way of enjoying cheap electric bill.

Also another kind of demand program is the demand bidding program where the business will be bidding a certain amount of electricity demand which states that it is going to give up on peak demand period. These periods are typically declared as well one day ahead. Although, some of it might be declared on the actual event. For this program, the business will be receiving bill credit assuming that they’ve met some or all bid in reducing electricity demand. On the other hand, they would be penalized if they have failed to reduce electricity use. This program may be more encouraging as well to businesses that seek options of saving money to their electric bill by means of reducing demand throughout peak periods. Once again, if you cannot reduce demand in several periods, then you may likely pay large sum of money.

Well basically, it will all depend on your electric provider; you may even have other kinds of demand response programs that can be applicable to your business. Few of the common themes for this program is that, they will be rewarding you for the reduced electric demand you are consuming especially during peak hours. Now, in the event that your business can do these things, then there is a big possibility that you will not just be able to find demand response program that can help you to save money but also, save on your monthly bill.

