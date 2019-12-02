Bug Discovered in Skype Updater Process

Can Facebook Credentials Really be Stolen by GhostTeam Adware?

With the support of mobile security teams from Trending Micro and Avast, the technology giant Google has unveiled a new malware set that may be used to steal Facebook credentials on the Android platform. In turn, infected devices may push advertisements to unsuspecting users. While the malware was discovered and reported by the Google Team in January 2018, experts said that since April 2017 the malware was in the Play Store.

The Trend Micro and Avast teams have recorded 53 Play Store apps in total. Since April 2017, most of the compromised applications have been on the Android Play Store and in similar time.

Okay, the bad news is that the GhostTeam adware really did it, stealing Facebook credentials, infecting computers and marketing to unexpected users. The good part is that all 53 compromised devices have been deleted from the Play Store since it was found.

Let’s learn something about this adware:

??The GhostTeam adware seems to have originated from Vietnam, according to Avast and Trend Micro.

??Vietnamese is the default language for many of the infected devices in the Play Store.

??English versions are also available for the infected apps. The Vietnam IP host servers are communicated by command control.

??In Brazil, Indonesia and India, over 60 percent of infections occur. Users have also been affected in great part in Vietnam, Australia and the Philippines.

??Cleaning apps, computer improvement apps, compass apps, QR code scanners, flashlight apps and other non-professional applications are the most infected devices.

Trend Micro had a list of all applications that have been infected. Facebook users were advised to change their Facebook credentials instantly if they noticed any of these applications on their phones and enabled two factor authentication.

Avast and Trend Micro mobile security experts were saying that scoundrels used the malware to make money from advertising on compromised phones. This was made possible by unsuspected users who became part of a unscrupulous social promotion service through the surreptitious sharing and the liking of content with their compromised accounts.

It is kind of horrible to imagine that your sharing and liking histories are followed, recorded and even made use of by malware.