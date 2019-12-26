Best VPN to Stay Anonymously for Algeria 2020

Algeria is the world’s 10th largest country, and the Arab world and Africa’s largest country. The number of internet users in Algeria has increased steadily over the past 10 years. Governments sometimes block local news websites due to political issues and shut down social media. Government surveillance has become more rigorous in response to what they call “terrorism prevention.”

Government don’t overtly censor the internet use in Algeria. In another way, though, government makes ISPs responsible for the pages they host and orders them to take “all appropriate steps to ensure constant monitoring” of content in order to prevent access to “content which is contrary to public order and morality.” Censorship threatens Internet users ‘ right to privacy and freedom online. People should be in control of their personal information. This is quite apparent that Algeria needs to look for a secure VPN.

How does VPN work?

VPN (Virtual Private Network)is a crucial technology for protecting your digital data, privacy and online activities. It provides a shield for your internet connection to another network by creating a encrypted tunnel, through which your connection to the internet can stay hidden.

What can a VPN do?

Secure public Wi-Fi connection

Nowadays, it is becoming more convenient to be online, as cafe, hotel, airport, restaurant etc. nearly all of them provide free Wi-Fi connection. However, public Wi-Fi is also one of the easiest way for cyber hackers and snoopers to get into your devices and use your personal information illegally. Luckily, a VPN can help you to stay protected from hackers and other online threats when you use public Wi-Fi as its encryption is strong to crack, it adds a layer for your online activities.

Internet Liberty

There’s no law to ban VPNs in Algeria, so it is not illegal to use it. It gives you access to websites that otherwise will have been blocked. You will be able to communicate freely and not have to worry that your private information, online activities are being tracked by government officials.

Access to geo-blocked content

A VPN allows you to unblock your favorite online TV channels, gaming sites or access practically any available web resource. How? When you connect to a server, it conceals your real IP address with another one which located in the country where the server is. That is to say, you are “virtually” in another country and can access to the content that only available locally.

RitaVPN – Free, Fast and Safe VPN for Algeria

The top reason we recommend Rita here is because it implement the best technology for you to stay hidden online in Algeria.

AES-256 Encryption

RitaVPN uses the AES-256(Advanced Encryption Standard 256-bit )encryption technology that has a key length of 256 bits, supports the largest bit size and is virtually unbreakable by brute force based on current computing power, making it the strongest encryption standard.

Strict No-log Policy

Following no-logging policy, RitaVPN do not collect or keep any data containing personal information about their users.

Free & Affordable

RitaVPN is a free VPN. What is more, it offers 7-day money-back guarantee!

If you want to access more content, you can use its service with the most reasonable price. To be frank, the most expensive VPN might not be the best VPN for your needs, as they spent tons on marketing may be the reason they are costly. RitaVPN does not charge more than the average price with their most secure technology.

