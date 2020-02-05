A Brief History of

Tips on Becoming a Good Server to Clients with Food Allergies

Studies done indicate that about 32 million Americans struggle certain food allergies. Also, yearly, 200,000 people require emergency medical care due to a bad food allergy reaction. So what do people with severe food allergies do when going out to eat? Well, they predominantly depend on you, their server, to ensure that they are not served with food that can kill them. As such, it is imperative that you know how to properly serve clients with food allergies that come into your eatery as their server. Consider that they are trusting you as a guardian to their lives.

To start with, you should know the most prevalent food allergies. We have more than 170 different various foods that people can generate allergic reactions to. However, most people are allergic to eight foods mainly; peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, milk, eggs, soy, fish as well as crustacean shellfish. That said, there has been increasing cases of sesame allergies of late. To identify allergens from foods, check the ingredients list provided on the packaging. It is crucial that you make it a habit to check what foods have potential allergens because even the most harmless-looking food could be fatal to such an individual if you’re not vigilant.

Another key thing to take into perspective is that every allergy is different. A lot of people associate allergic food reactions with signs like swollen face, struggle breathing and even redness. However allergic reactions don’t all look the same. Many of the signs may not even be detectable. A person may have skin irritations but show no rashes. Their stomach may upset. They could get headaches, feel dizzy, or even faint. For some, the allergic reactions could be more extreme compared to others. For some it may be a simple itch, but other could easily progress to anaphylactic shock and pass on. So get familiar with the different reactions and be extra careful.

it is essential that you know the allergy policy for your firm. You have nothing much to worry about if you are lucky enough to be serving in a top-rate and reputable eatery. Undoubtedly, they will have a company allergy policy that should be understood by everybody. Most eateries with at least ten employees have an allergy policy. They ensure employees learn it or have it attached on the wall. Make sure you acknowledge your organization’s policy and follow it to the latter.

As a waiter, you should recognize the components of every dish you serve. You should know everything from the flavor profile, textures to the ingredients. Now that you recognize most prevalent allergens, check for them. Create special note each time you encounter a new dish with a potential allergen. As you check ingredients and dishes prepared, look carefully at their preparation process to avoid cases of cross-contamination these info. is useful.