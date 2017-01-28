6 Lessons Learned: Companies

The Advantages of Using Building Information Modeling in AEC The use of 3D modeling in the architecture, engineering, and construction industry is consistently gaining foothold, and while at it, stakeholders are more than ever before embracing BIM technologies in the realization of their projects. BIM software is somewhat sophisticated, but as an AEC service provider, you may just as well hire an expert for help with it, and perhaps, you may find it proper to hire an Autodesk consultant. There are plenty of benefits in BIM for you, including: To begin with, BIM facilitates reality capture. Today, the optimal implementation of an AEC project is reliant on a wide range of real information about a project site obtainable through mapping and earth imaging technology. Aerial imagery, digital elevations, and laser scans of infrastructure are some of the real information that can aid the streamlining of project preparations. BIM makes it possible for designers to incorporate that captured reality into a model and share it across different teams, a feat that would be hard to achieve on paper. Because BIM permits the sharing of a model, it’s not associated with the redundancy of designs. This indicates absence of the requirement for various teams participating in different aspects of a project’s lifecycle to duplicate or revise drawings. A model carries more data than a drawing set provides for, enabling every AEC discipline to include and tie their own intelligence to the general project.

If You Read One Article About Companies, Read This One

When it comes the need to share and join forces, BIM outperforms all other approaches, as it supports so many functions that are only viable through digitized workflows. With BIM software, there are tools which various disciplines participating in an AEC project can harness for the sharing and coordination with other team members. There’ll be markup and review measures meant to ascertain that every team has participated in the evolution of the concept, and everyone is on standby to implement once the concept is done and moved forward for execution.

The 10 Most Unanswered Questions about Options

With the help of BIM, it’s possible to simulate and envisage various qualities of a project well ahead of its implementation. For example, quantitative analysis, visualization of sunlight in various seasons, and estimation of a construction’s energy efficiency are possible with BIM tools. Engineers, architects, and other people in the same project team can leverage the smartness of this software to adhere to principles that are built on physics and the AEC industry’s best practices. The software has so much capability beyond just analysis and modeling to attain optimal performance, bringing rules and information together into a function that can be set in motion with a mouse button click. Without using BIM tools, it’s hard for a business in the AEC industry to compete effectively. An Autodesk consulting company can help utilize BIM software for optimal AEC project execution.