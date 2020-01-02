5 Steps to Better iPhone Safety

1.Keep Your iPhone updated

It may sound obvious, but keeping your iPhone (or iPad) up-to-date is one of the most critical security-related things you can do. Security issues are often found in iOS, which means they are ripe for exploitation once they are public knowledge. For incremental updates, Apple periodically fixes these gaps. Turn on Automatic Updates under Settings > General > Software Update so that you don’t need to manually install these updates.

2.Use a VPN

VPNs protect users’ digital privacy, online security and rights.

Firstly, it can unblock websites and is ideal for streaming geo-restricted media content while protecting users from undue access Internet censorship, no matter you are at home or on holiday.

Furthermore, VPNs hide IP address and encrypts your online traffic, it enhances users’ privacy. So that hackers or third-parties will not be able to track users’ real IP and find out personal details.

It also ensures the safety of your network connections, avoid hacking and detection.

3.Enable “Find My” Function

Head to Settings > [Your Name] > Find My and make sure the service is enabled. It will not only enable you to locate your computer on a map, it will also allow you to send an audible chime, lock the device, and remotely delete all your personal data.

4.Don’t always allow “app access”

On an iPhone or iPad, apps have to ask you before accessing your location, contacts, photos, files, camera, and many other resources. If you like, you can choose to deny access. Ask yourself if you really want it to have that data before you grant an app access. This will help increase the data security.

5.Don’t jailbreak your iPhone

Jailbreaking leaves a vulnerable state of your system. You discard some of the most important aspects of iPhone security when you jailbreak, especially the App Store. Some applications are not going to work on jailbroken computers, including apps from financial institutions such as online payment processors.