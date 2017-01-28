5 Key Takeaways on the Road to Dominating Investments

The Advantages of Getting Investment Grade Tenants

If you happen to own a property that is for rent, then you know how important investment grade tenants are. Investment grade tenants provide landlords with several financing choices.

Investment grade tenants get to receive an investment grade rating from any rating agency, and they are usually big, reputable companies. Rather than focusing on the landlord’s credit or the value of the real estate when lenders provide financial assistance, they now make sure that it is based on the credit tenant renting the property as well as the value of his or her lease payments in the succeeding months.

So, what is investment grade rating?

It is the investment grade ratings of a tenant that help credit tenant leaders decide if the tenant can avail of loans and sell them to investors. Getting a minimum rating of BBB- is what investment grade is all about. Several investors prefer to make investments with the products and bonds being back up by investment grade tenants such as Home Depot and Walgreens. States and cities are also participating in this credit tenant financing industry.

So, what are credit tenant loans?

Long-term loans to refinance or purchase the property a certain landlord wants is now made possible if they have a reliable credit tenant. A non-recourse structure of loan is guaranteed to the landlord in the process. This simply means that there is no risk of personal liability because this kind of loan greatly depends on the value of the lease.

How do you transact sale leasebacks?

When credit tenants engage themselves in sale leaseback transactions, this implies that they can do direct financing. If you own a property and have a investment grade rating of your own, then this means that you can simultaneously sell your property and then lease it back. Opposite with the typical commercial real estate kind of loan, any property owner can increase their cash by obtaining a higher loan-to-value amount in favorable terms.

Some credit tenant lease terms you should know about

Just because institutional investors offer credit tenant financing, this does not automatically mean that they also take on the responsibilities often imposed when one is a landlord. There are three net terms that comprise credit tenant leases. This simply means that credit tenants should shoulder whatever insurance, maintenance costs, and taxes they must pay. The loan terms must be in tandem with the duration of the lease. It is the role of the tenant to make sure that all of these obligations are carried out, implying that landlords no longer need to deal with such burden. From the standpoint of both the investor and the landlord, credit tenant lease terms function the same as corporate bond. This means that all they have to do during the real estate project duration is collect checks as well as not actively get themselves involved.

