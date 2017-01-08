3 Services Tips from Someone With Experience

6 Technology Trends to Watch Out for in 2017

You will be amazed at the technological advances that we have in the world right now. That is until you learn about the new releases that are about to hit the market in a few months. Here are the 6 technological advances that are set to hit the market in a few months to come.

The interconnected home that features electronic devices having a link to each other has, for years, been in the pipeline but no meaningful results are present. Success on this front has been elusive because of the fierce competition between companies that could easily make it happen. With some of these companies agreeing to collaborate, it is now possible that we will witness the implementation of the technology very soon.

The bustling global population requires an innovative approach to the looming food crisis. One of the solutions to the problem is the use of synthetic food, which comes in the form of a powder that contains all the nutrients your body requires.

In a few months time, the use of virtual reality in medicine, sports, education, and entertainment will increase considerably, making the lives of millions of people better. Hardware costs are the greatest impediments at the moment, but they are set to come down soon, making virtual reality increasingly accessible to many people. Another related technology that is set to experience an increase in use is augmented reality, and this is due to the success it has experienced in gaming.

The fears that artificial intelligence will soon replace humans in organizations is now a reality. In the insurance industry, for instance, the technology can compute payouts to policyholders, making it unnecessary to hire staff for the same tasks. In addition to saving companies costs related to salaries, benefits, furniture, and office space, the technology is more productive than humans. One aspect that has made this cognitive technology popular is its ability to think like a person. Amazingly, it van interpret and analyze unstructured text, video, text, and audio.

Everything on-demand is the new craze, and it is set to make smartphones very useful devices. For instance, you can now order a cab, pizza, accommodation, flights, and many other services and goods via your smartphone.

With 3D printing hardware costs being expected to come down, the use of the technology is now going to increase significantly. Soon, every household will own a 3D printer. Purchasing items will be unnecessary because you will just print out the number of units you need for free.

You can expect these and other technological advances to hit the news anytime soon. The tech world is full of surprises, meaning that it would be imprudent to make long-term predictions.

