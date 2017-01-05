12Vmonster Lighting Releases 2017 Lighting Guide

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Hong Kong, China)— 12Vmonster Lighting, a premier online retailer and wholesaler of low and line voltage lighting products and accessories, announced the publication of their 2017 Lighting Trend Guide. The guide focuses on helping consumers better understand the shifts in design trends that are likely to happen in 2017 so they can keep their décor up to date. The guide is currently available to customers on the 12Vmonster Lighting blog at

“The lighting industry is becoming more advanced and moving at a faster pace with each passing year. When it comes to both technology and design, new trends are always emerging to make lighting safer and more functional, beautiful, and energy-efficient. We know that it can be difficult for consumers to keep up with the pace of change across the industry, and we’ve released this 2017 trend guide so they can get a glimpse of the direction in which the industry is headed and make informed buying decisions when it comes to their lighting choices,” said Ho Lam of 12Vmonster Lighting.

At customers can see 12Vmonster’s lighting guide for the upcoming year as well as view the products they offer to help their customers stay in line with this year’s trends. The guide encompasses everything from currents and bulbs to fixture colors and aesthetics. Customers on the lookout for hard-to-find halogen bulbs or low / line voltage lighting for their products can find them in the 12Vmonster Lighting store.

As Lam continued, “Our customers have trusted us for years to provide the solar, LED, halogen, and 12-volt lighting solutions they need. We’re well-versed in this industry and have spent a lot of time catering to its twists and turns. We’re here as an expert advisor for customers who want to take advantage of the trends this year and use them to create a space that is both beautiful and functional.”

Customers who are interested in learning more about 12Vmonster Lighting or would like to see their 2017 Lighting Trend Guide can do so at

About 12Vmonster Lighting:

12Vmonster Lighting gives consumers the opportunity to shop from America’s top trusted vendor of 12 volt lighting. At 12Vmonster.com , customers will find a wide variety of low voltage products offered at a value-packed pricing. The site is a one-stop shopping retailer and wholesaler of a wide range of low voltage / line voltage lighting products and accessories. The company’s vision is to engage and help customers world-wide , focusing on cost reduction and carbon reduction through the utilization of LED lighting and transformer-free transmission.

